Jaycee’s Fourth of July celebration continues for 52nd year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One organization in Sioux Falls has been throwing a Fourth of July party for over fifty years. And they hope to continue that trend, as long as the weather holds up.

The Sioux Falls Jaycees were up early this morning to set up for their fifty-second Fourth of July celebration.

Members of the organization say the big event just keeps growing.

With fireworks, cartoonists, music and face-painting, the Jaycees throw quite the party for families across KELOLAND every Fourth of July.

“The project gets bigger and bigger every year,” Jaycees director of projects, Brandon Callenius said.

Joining the lineup of family-friendly activities is a group called Last Ember, who will give a fire performance after the fireworks and there is even a petting zoo.

“My life has been taken up by the Fourth of July the last week and a half. It means that we get to come out and have a good time with members of the community and just throw a big celebration,” Callenius said.

Although the weather is calm and beautiful right now, if anything were to change, the Jaycees have a rain date for the fireworks scheduled on Monday at 10 p.m.

“Last year we did rain out, unfortunately. It was on the second time in 52 years that it has happened, we are hoping that we do not have a repeat of that this year,” Jaycees Marketing director Tamara Parliament said.

Gates for the activities opened at 5 p.m. and the fireworks will go off at 10 p.m.

The Fourth of July festivities are free to the public, but you can give donations at the gates to help the Jaycees keep the fun going year to year.

To keep updated on any cancellations that might happen with the Jaycees, download the KELOLAND News App. We’ll send you an alert.