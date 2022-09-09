SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The world continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. For people traveling in the United Kingdom, it’s a somber but also historic time to visit.

KELOLAND Chief Meteorologist Jay Trobec is in Scotland and is sharing what he’s experiencing as people mourn the queen.

Holyrood was the official residence of the queen when she was in Scotland. Now it is expecting the arrival of the queen’s body from Balmoral where she died on Thursday. It’s about a hundred-mile trip that will be made by road and the queen’s body will arrive sometime this weekend.

This area is going to be a flurry of activity. Already the streets are shut down in anticipation of what is sure to be a worldwide event as thousands and millions of people pay their respects to the queen.

After that King Charles III is expected on Saturday to accept formally the keys to the city of Edinburgh.

Then as he proceeds on his duty as King, the queen’s body will be taken to London for her official funeral, which is going to occur at Westminster.

The nation is in a period of mourning with mourning expected to continue one week past her funeral.

Most, if not all, government agencies are shut down as are many businesses. Even the English Premier League has cancelled its matches for the upcoming weekend.