Jaxon Warren rings the bell and goes on a Make-A-Wish shopping spree

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants wishes to children of all ages who are battling critical illnesses.



Friday was no different, except this time our cameras were there and captured the excitement from a young man, who got to do something he rarely gets to do.

17-year-old Jaxon Warren of Aberdeen rang the bell at Sanford Children’s Hospital… perhaps a little too hard, though.

Raising his arms like Rocky Balboa, and why not, Jaxon just answered the bell in his fight against cancer.

While he’s ended his chemotherapy treatments, Jaxon’s day was just beginning.

Make-A-Wish arranged for Jaxon to be picked up in a limousine to go on a shopping spree at Scheels.

“It just means I get to do something I’ve wanted to do for so long and haven’t been able to,” Jaxon said

Mostly because of the costs involved in traveling back and forth to Sioux Falls for his treatments.

“Not having much money since all our trips take almost everything,” Jaxon said.

“Jaxon’s wish was to have this shopping spree now at a time when it means the most in his medical journey and to have retailers to step forward and say we’re going to create this safe environment so that Jaxon can shop and have his wish come true and have it be a transformational experience is absolutely life changing,” Make-A-Wish director Sue Salter said.

Scheels opened early so Jaxon could have the entire store to himself.

“Our company always gives back to our communities Make-A-Wish is one of the organizations that we give money to every year,” store leader Chris Kray said.

“I don’t have a specific item I’m wanting to get, but hey if it looks interesting to me I want to get it,” Jaxon said.

Cancer doesn’t pull any punches, neither does Jaxon.

He goes right for the boxing gloves and punching bag.

“Oh I’m having way too much fun, I should not be allowed in here,” Jaxon said.

There’s one item, though, that he picked, that puts a smile on everyone’s face, a squawking chicken.

Yay, this is amazing

“He was coming up the stairs with this squawking chicken he was laughing saying this is great that will be burned in my mind forever; just the happiness I saw in him,” Kray said.

Jaxon is a junior at Aberdeen Central and his favorite subjects are science, history and anything with computers.