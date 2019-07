SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jason Ball announced he’ll be leaving the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday.

Ball has served as President & CEO of the organization for more than two years. Ball has accepted a position with the Round Rock Chamber of Commerce.

In Ball’s absence, the Board of Directors named Dave Kapaska, former President & CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital, as an interim president. A search for a new executive has been authorized.

Ball’s final day will be Aug. 16.