SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Highway Desperado tour will be making an appearance at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in 2023.

Country music star Jason Aldean will be performing in Sioux Falls on Friday, Aug. 18. Aldean will be joined by Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17 online and at the KELOLAND Box Office.