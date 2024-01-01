SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the start of a new month, a new, colder weather pattern could soon be arriving. Meteorologist Brian Karstens takes a closer look at the weather to watch in January.

January is the coldest month of the year in KELOLAND, a time when normal highs drop into the 20s and average lows in the single digits. In other words, normal sounds cold compared to the winter we’ve had so far.

The month of December ended warmer than normal across the northern plains, even with the major storm that impacted the region over Christmas. January will not be a repeat.

First, we can see the same pattern in place at the start of the month, with above normal temperatures clearly dominating southern Canada due to the lack of arctic air.

Fast forward to day 10. The Canadian model is leading the way with brewing cold to our northwest. Other data points are also suggesting this will be a topic of conversation. Pieces of this cold will likely give us the coldest weather of the winter so far by the middle of the month.

Snow storms will also be more common across the United States in January as the cold air starts to move. Already our 6-10 day and 8-14 precipitation outlooks are above normal for most of the nation.

Here in KELOLAND, the storm tracks in January are still showing the wettest trends southeast KELOLAND and points south. Those ideas support Scot’s winter outlook, but we’ll wait and see how the individual storm tracks pan out.

One way or another, it’s not going to be a repeat of December. There will be much more to watch in the days and weeks ahead.