SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sobriety checkpoints will be held in 15 different counties in January 2023.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced checkpoints will be scheduled for Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Davison, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha, Spink, Stanley and Walworth Counties.

Officials say monthly sobriety checkpoints are held to encourage people not to drink and drive.

People who have been drinking are urged to designate a sober driver or take an alternate form of commercial or public transportation.