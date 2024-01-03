SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Department of Public Safety has announced its plans for sobriety checkpoints in January.

The Department of Public Safety says there will be 16 checkpoints in 15 different counties.

The checkpoints will take place in the counties of Aurora, Codington, Edmunds, Fall River, Jackson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lyman, Marshall, Meade, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington, Sanborn, and Yankton.

Officials remind drivers not to drink and drive regardless of whether there is a checkpoint planned in their county.