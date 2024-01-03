BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — He just keeps defying the odds.

We’ve been following the journey of Spencer Thorsland of Brandon who’s been battling cancer for two years now.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Doctors have told him there’s nothing more they can do for him, but he’s still fighting and he’s still with us celebrating milestone after milestone.

He enjoyed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year and today the mayor of Brandon did something very special for Spencer, because today Spencer turned 13 years old.

With the stroke of a pen, Brandon Mayor Harry Buck made it official.

January 3rd is now proclaimed ‘Spencer Thorsland Day.’

“Whereas Spencer Thorsland has displayed and shown the true meaning of hero,” Buck said.

Buck read the proclamation in front of the city council and Spencer, who was invited to attend the meeting.

“So many people in Brandon have been following Spencer’s story and we are a community of a lot of people who are caring,” Buck said.

Spencer continues to fight, but there are times he says he’s tired and weak.

Having your own day is one thing, but it’s also Spencer’s 13th birthday today.

“I don’t even know I’m a teenager now,” Spencer said.

His mom sat beside him and read some of the heartfelt birthday cards he received in the mail.

“You have no idea how many lives you have touched and inspired including mine, I watch KELO and always look forward to the updates on you and your family,” Lori Huml said.

Then came the birthday gift that will be life-changing.

His mom and stepdad carried him out to the driveway for this.

An electric wheelchair donated by the non-profit Game Plan 4 Hope.

It didn’t take Spencer long to learn how to navigate his new machine.

But as he has shown us throughout his journey, the ride isn’t always an easy one (bump) just you keep moving forward.

“Oh, it’s amazing,” Spencer said.

And many would agree, so are you Spencer.

“He’s pretty special no doubt about that,” Buck said.