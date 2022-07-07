SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jamie Smith has named a running mate.

The Sioux Falls lawmaker and Democratic gubernatorial candidate announced Jennifer Keintz to serve as his Lieutenant Governor. Keintz serves in the South Dakota House, representing District 1 (Brown Day, Marshall and Roberts Counties).

“Jennifer is an outstanding leader in our state and will serve all of South Dakota with the same compassion and drive she has shown in her community,” Smith said in a statement.

Keintz, who lives in Eden with her husband Corey and daughter, Amelia, said she wants to join Smith in focusing on South Dakotans.

“I came to know Jamie as colleagues in the legislature, and have always been impressed with his common sense leadership and vision for the future of South Dakota,” Keintz said.

Smith and Keintz will face Republican incumbent Kristi Noem and Larry Rhoden as well as Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint and Ashley Strand.