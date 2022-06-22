COLUMBIA, S.D. (KELO) — The James River in northern South Dakota has reached the moderate flooding level, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS says the James River near Columbia, SD is at 17.5 feet, which is 4.5 feet above the beginning of flood stage. That begins at 13 feet.

A flood warning remains in effect until further notice, according to the National Weather Service in Aberdeen. The warning was issued due to the moderate flooding.

Columbia isn’t the only spot on the James River to be issued a flood warning. The James River at Ashton and near Stratford have also been issued flood warnings until further notice.

The Forecast Data for the James River shows that it’ll be above 17 feet through June 28, which is the date that the NWS forecasts to.