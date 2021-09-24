Jam Against Cancer helps families in their time of need

ROWENA, S.D. (KELO) — Jam Against Cancer has people banding together to help families battle cancer.

Jam Against Cancer is in its seventh year, but this is Director Joni Heggen’s 84th cancer benefit since 2012.

“Cancer affects a lot of people, family, friends, everybody is touched by this horrible disease,” Jam Against Cancer Director Joni Heggen said.

The organization does fundraising throughout the year, culminating with this weekend’s Jam Against Cancer. The money raised will go directly to this year’s five recipients.

“And that helps them with whatever they need paid for, if it’s a light bill, if it’s a heat bill, one year we had a family use the money to put a new furnace in their house,” Heggen said.

Jam Against Center typically attracts between 600 and 700 people. The event features a raffle and silent auction and everyone’s invited to sign the drum head.

One of this year’s recipients is Jim Schouler who helped install the Arc of Dreams in downtown Sioux Falls.

“Dad was diagnosed in May of this year with squamous cell carcinoma,” Michelle Tull said.

The cancer is in Jim’s neck and throat, impacting his ability to speak. His daughter, Michelle, says the diagnosis didn’t come with any great treatment options.

“His quality of life was the biggest consideration, so after diagnosis he decided that he wasn’t going to do treatment, he was going to concentrate on quality of life instead of quantity,” Tull said.

A prognosis that makes Tull’s relationship with Jam Against Cancer all the more important.

“To be able to just call and say hey I need to vent a little bit today because cancer sucks, and it’s great, especially with Jam, no one fights alone and that’s their big message and it’s true, no one fights alone and so to have that support it’s absolutely priceless,” Tull said.

Jam Against Cancer is Sunday at Red Rock Bar & Grill near Rowena. The event runs from noon until 6:00 p.m. and will feature four bands.

Click HERE to view the online auction items, including two tickets to the Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys game on October 31st.