SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jake Owen will be perform on Friday, September 15 at the Sanford Pentagon as part of the Sanford International Live! event.

The concert is part of the overall Sanford International golf tournament from Sept. 11-17.

A Sanford International news release said tickets will go on sale at 8:30 a.m. CT on April 28. They can be bought at sanfordinternational.com.

General admission concert tickets, which include grounds access to the opening round of the Sanford International are $65. Grounds access tickets, without concert access, for Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the Sanford International are $20 each day.

John Daly and Jocko Deal will be the opening entertainment for the Jake Owen concert.