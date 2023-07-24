SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A grand jury has indicted two people in connection with a murder earlier this month in Sioux Falls.

Morningstar Jewett, 29, and Taylor Crossley, 26, are both charged with murder, manslaughter and assault in connection with the death of 63-year-old Nigussie Bulti.

Morning Star Jewett Taylor Jade Crossley

Court documents say the victim’s body was found in a bag in an apartment.

Jewett allegedly told investigators he grabbed a piece of wood and hit Bulti in the head, and when he fell on the ground, Jewett said he assaulted him again.

Documents say Crossley told another woman in jail that she’d strangled and stabbed Bulti. She allegedly said she needed to dispose of a body and would probably have to cut it up.

Both Jewett and Crossley are already in the Minnehaha County Jail from earlier arrest charges. Both suspects are scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges later this month.