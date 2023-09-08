CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — A sentencing hearing is underway in Lincoln County for a 24-year-old man who admits to killing a young mother.

Jackson Phillips has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Randi Gerlach. In exchange for that plea, murder charges against Phillips were dismissed.

The sentencing hearing got underway Friday morning and is expected to last most of the day, with numerous people taking the stand.

We have a news crew in the courtroom and will let you know about the sentence as soon as it is handed down.