SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man arrested in connection with a 20-year-old woman’s death, appeared in court on Thursday.

Jackson Phillips faces domestic abuse charges after authorities discovered Randi Gerlach’s body in a home along Highway 11.

Not long after finding her body, authorities caught up with Phillips in the Mitchell area and made an arrest.

This is the second time Phillips has been accused of abusing Gerlach.

He was also charged in December. KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek is at the Lincoln County Courthouse and will have details on Thursday’s hearing later today.