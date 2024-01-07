SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 7. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

With the FCS Championship game kick-off nearing on today, South Dakota State University fans are down south to cheer on the Jackrabbits.

The South Dakota Wing, Civil Air Patrol (CAP) is performing aircraft and drone photography documentation over Ellsworth Air Force Base Saturday.

Greg LaFollette’s Tesla shows the damage that’s left after someone keyed his car in a Costco parking lot. However, it wasn’t until the day after his trip that he saw the damage.

The Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive wrapped up Saturday in Sioux Falls with a new record.

Check out our Boredom Busters!

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.