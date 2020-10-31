Jackrabbits play a scrimmage game for Hobo Day

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Jackrabbits fans got a beautiful day in Brookings on Saturday to celebrate Hobo Day. Festivities were a little smaller because of COVID-19, but fans could at least watch some football.

The Jackrabbits didn’t host any other teams out at the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, but there was still some football out on the field.

A Hobo Day scrimmage game was played so fans and students could get in at least some Jacks football this fall, even if they were just playing against themselves. Attendance was limited and masks were required in the stadium. The students I talked to before kick-off were excited to have a little sense of normalcy for their homecoming week.

“So the fact that I get to come back and you know, just hang out and see the football game and see my friends and all that kind of stuff, it definitely means a lot and I’m glad that they are still doing something because not having a Hobo Day on senior year would be a big bummer,” SDSU senior Brooke Bigge said.

Throughout the week SDSU did continue Hobo Day traditions like the Bum Over and Jacks got Talent.