Jackrabbits fans cheer on their football team from back home in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – The Jackrabbits may not have punched their ticket to the FCS championship today, but plenty of fans were still rooting them on from back home.

Cubby’s in Brookings was packed this afternoon for the game with fans sporting blue and gold. They cheered loudly, and as an added bonus, they got to enjoy some food and time with fellow fans.

“I mean, Brookings in general and South Dakota State, like, the support is kind of what makes this place great. So this is kind of on display today with this place packed. You pretty much had to get a reservation to get a table,” Rachel Anello, Assistant Athletic Director of Events and Operations at SDSU, said.