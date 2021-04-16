Jackrabbits attract wildlife observers near Sanford Sports Complex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The small talk among Golfers at Great Shots in Sioux Falls has been less about birdies and eagles and more about rabbits. Jackrabbits to be exact. A lot of them.

“You can just see this little, you see this fluffy little tail just like kind of bouncing along,” said Rhonda Johnson.

Johnson and Missy Arhart work nearby and can see them right out their front window.

“It’s really neat to watch them and ya to see how fast they can actually run up the road,” said Arhart.

It is something unique something you don’t typically see in this day and age,” said Josh Delger the Regional Wildlife Supervisor for the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks.

There was a time when jackrabbits were abundant in South Dakota.

Delger says cropland converted back to grass has allowed the jackrabbits to thrive in this area.

However, If you come out to see them, you may have to keep your eyes peeled.

“They blend in really well, that’s an adaptation that they got, is the color of their fur in the summertime they have a darker color pattern and then when it gets to winter they actually switch in the northern climates they’ll switch to white color so they will blend in with the snow,” said Delger.

To be technical, they are actually hares, not rabbits. But that probably doesn’t matter to those coming out to see them, especially if they attended a certain University.

“Being an alumnus of South Dakota State University I think a lot of people would agree with me, it is pretty cool to see a resurgence of the species on the landscape,” said Delger.

The jackrabbits are most active in the morning hours.