BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a battle between the Dakotas Saturday.

SDSU faces off against its rival from the north, NDSU in the Dakota Marker game.

Brookings is the current home of the trophy, but on Saturday, the rock is on the line once again.

SDSU sophomore Madilyn Walker knows exactly how she’s spending her Saturday.

Volk: Are you going to the game tomorrow?

Walker: Of course I am.

While the Jackrabbit will be dressed in blue, her NDSU alumni parents will be at the game cheering for the Bison.

“It’s so fun, like just the environment in the stadium over there and having the NDSU people come. It’s just such a big rivalry,” Walker said.

Fans are expecting a loud, packed stadium here in Brookings.

“Lots of blue and gold I hope,” SDSU sophomore Julia Van Regenmorter said.

“I think it’s going to be on fire because SDSU had a great season last year, last few years. This season’s going really, really well,” SDSU freshman Katelyn Wittnebel said.

Wittnebel will be playing in the marching band tomorrow, and she comes from a family of SDSU fans.

The Jacks have held onto the Dakota Marker three times in a row since the spring of 2021, something the freshman says has been a blast.

“It’s always fun to experience that, to experience the excitement in the stands and on the field when we get to keep the rock, so hopefully we do that again this year,” Wittnebel said.

The game starts at 2:00 PM Saturday.