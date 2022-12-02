BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team begins its playoff run Saturday at home after receiving a first-round bye.

The Jackrabbits take on Delaware in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

“I’m just excited to cheer on the Jackrabbits in the playoffs, especially having a home game. That’s really exciting,” SDSU student Trinity Peterson said.

The Jacks are the number one seed.

Fans are feeling positive heading into the playoffs.

“I’m very hopeful that we can pull this off and we’ll be on our way to Frisco, so that’s what we’re hoping for. We’re going to cheer loud,” SDSU fan Karla Dykstra said.

“I’m feeling pretty optimistic. I don’t want to jinx myself, but I’m feeling pretty good,” SDSU student Nathan Tuttle said.

The University Bookstore says Saturday’s matchup is even bringing more customers into the store. Some of the hottest items right now are sweatshirts and beanies.

The high in Brookings on Saturday is 25, but the chill won’t stop fans from cheering on their team.

“I’ll bundle up. I’ve got my layers all planned out, so it’ll be great,” Peterson said.

“We’ve got all our heavy winter gear and blankets and a little bit of beverage before the game to warm up our blood so we’re good to go,” Dykstra said.

Game time is 2:00 PM.

We’ll have highlights from that game Saturday night.

If the Jackrabbits win, they’ll advance to the quarterfinals which would be played next weekend.