Jackrabbit fans invited to hop on the bus for VIP FANFare to Frisco

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — If the SDSU football team wins their FCS semi-final playoff game this weekend, Jackrabbit fans will be able to travel to the championship game, by making reservations through KELOLAND Media Group. We’re chartering a bus down to Frisco, Texas, the site of next month’s college football championship, and you’re invited to come along.

A winter getaway to cheer the SDSU football team to a national title is enough to get any Jackrabbit fan on board.

“If you’re going to travel in January, why not travel with 5-thousand of your other friends,” KELOLAND Media Group Vice-President & General Manager Mari Ossenfort said.

Individual tickets to the KELOLAND Media Group VIP FANFare to Frisco start as low as $475. That includes charter bus fare and a hotel room.

“For some people, getting down there is a pain. It’s like, do I drive? It’s a long drive. What do I do for lodging? Do I have to book these hotels? Or, where am I going to stay? This is kind of taking care of the travel is there, the lodging is there. They do have to get their own ticket to the game,” KELOLAND Media Group Marketing Strategist Scott Cavanaugh said.

The 12-hour bus ride from South Dakota to Texas will include an overnight stay in Wichita, Kansas.

“They’re going to stop at a casino, also, so people want to relax and enjoy themselves, they can. We’re really making it about the experience also, it’s not just the destination,” Ossenfort said.

Of course, the trip all hinges upon whether SDSU can defeat Montana State on Saturday. A win would put the Jackrabbits into the national title game, and their loyal fans on a bus to see them play.

“You’re a Jacks fan, a football fan, a college football fan, you’re just looking for a getaway in January, this is a great opportunity,” Cavanaugh said.

Tanner Castora, with KELOLAND Sports, is hosting the bus trip to Frisco.

You won’t be required to make a payment until after this weekend’s football game, and only if the Jackrabbits win.

Download the trip application