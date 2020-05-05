Jackrabbit Athletic Scholarship Auction raises $1.7 million for students, Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During a tough time for fundraising, the annual Jackrabbit Athletic Scholarship Auction at South Dakota State is setting records. This Saturday, the event was held virtually using online auctions, YouTube Live and Zoom rooms. It ended up bringing in more than $1.7 million to benefit students and Feeding South Dakota.

An event that usually takes place in person in Frost Arena, tipped off online this weekend and took in a lot of support according to SDSU Director of Athletics Justin Sell.

“It gave people something to do, to gather, to socialize, and then to really rally in these times when you’re challenged to be able to be together and support things that are way beyond ourselves,” Sell said.

The innovation led to a record $1.15 million that will go toward scholarships for student athletes. Another $207,000 will provide high-needs scholarships at SDSU.

On top of that, the auction brought in $372,000 for Feeding South Dakota. Development Director Christina Oey says that’s enough to provide 1.1 million meals for those in need. It’s a donation the organization wasn’t expecting.

Holsen: How does that compare to other funds you’re bringing in right now. That’s got to be a huge shot in the arm out of nowhere?

Oey: Oh that was, like I said, that was a big shock.

“That’s not a small number. That’s a big, big event number. Like I said, I was just not anticipating that,” Oey said.

The funds will feed families in need during the pandemic. The large financial figure was made possible, in part, thanks to a 2-for-1 match from an anonymous donor.

“The willingness to do that to impact so many lives. It’s a different story if we don’t have the anonymous donor. Then to do that without wanting recognition, just wanting to make a difference in our communities and in our state. What a special individual,” Sell said.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be a Jackrabbit or a South Dakotan. It’s just one of those moments. We’ll talk about it for years to come,” Sell said.

Making a big difference with some Jackrabbit generosity.

The donations don’t stop there. Today is Giving Tuesday around the country. If you’d like to donate to Feeding South Dakota, click here.