SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is continuing its battle against proposed rule changes to Title IX, which protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities.

Now, Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined Attorneys General from 15 other states to voice their opposition to the planned changes.

The Department of Education is proposing that schools cannot adopt policies that ban transgender students from participating on teams consistent with their gender identity.

Jackley says this would threaten the progress that Title IX has made in protecting women and girls for the past 50 years.

The U.S. Secretary of Education says these proposed changes are designed to support Title IX’s protection for equal athletics opportunity.

This comes after South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem also signed a letter and sent in public comment against the proposals.