SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls officer-involved shooting on Dec. 20 in which a suspect was shot four times was justified, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said in a news release.

The incident was reviewed by the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) which concluded the officer-involved shooting at a convenience store was justified.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The officer, described as officer no. 1, was justified when they shot five times in rapid succession into the open driver’s door of a car. The driver of the car resisted arrested which included backing the vehicle toward officers, according to DCI documents. Officer no. 1 feared for their life and feared for the lives and safety of other officers, customers at the convenience store, and passengers in the car.

The front seat passenger was found to have a gunshot wound to his left upper arm and right wrist, according to DCI documents. The driver, Renee Two Bulls sustained four gunshot wounds on the left side of her body, according to DCI documents.

“This incident occurred in a tense, fast-changing environment where the public was present,” Jackley said in the release. “The officer involved, based on the actions of the defendant and the circumstances of the situation, was justified in believing the lives of others in the area were in danger.”

Two Bulls was arrested for this incident, but according to the DCI, there was an arrest warrant for Two Bulls for another incident with Sioux Falls police. On Dec. 1, Two Bulls dragged an officer with her car in an incident at a convenience store in Sioux Falls, according to the DCI.