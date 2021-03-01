Jackley plans to run for South Dakota Attorney General

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man who served as South Dakota’s Attorney General wants his old job back.

Marty Jackley says he will run in 2022 for the AG position.

“After receiving countless phone calls and emails from supporters across the state, I have decided to announce my candidacy for Attorney General,” Jackley said in a news release.

Jackley served as Attorney General in South Dakota for 10 years, from 2009-2019.

Just last week, he denied interest in the role when responding to a question KELOLAND News Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer.

“Thanks for checking but as you know from seeing me last Monday I’ve been focused on Supreme Court arguments, court trials and private practice work,” Jackley wrote in an email on February 22.

This development comes as the South Dakota House considers impeachment for current Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who faces three misdemeanor charges for his driving just before a deadly crash in September 2020.

After serving as South Dakota’s top law enforcement officer, Jackley ran for governor against current Governor Kristi Noem; Noem won the GOP primary and went on to win the gubernatorial race.

If South Dakota lawmakers impeach Ravnsborg, Noem will name his replacement. If he is not impeached, Ravnsborg could face Jackley in 2022.