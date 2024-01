SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined 24 other state Attorneys General in filing an amicus brief challenging a California law.

That law would ban firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

Jackley says the ban is “another intrusion on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, and it is important that Attorneys General nationwide remain vigilant against any legislation that infringes upon an individual’s Second Amendment rights.”