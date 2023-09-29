SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is asking Aylo, the parent company of PornHub, to close a loophole he says could jeopardize children.

Jackley says an employee of the company admitted the website does not have a way to confirm who is uploading content to PornHub, which could include illegal content of children or victims of sex trafficking.

He joined 25 other Attorneys General in a letter saying federal and state laws forbid the creation and distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material, and the company needs to change its verification policies.

Jackley is working with South Dakota state legislators to introduce a bill in the 2024 session that would make Artificial Intelligence-generated child pornography a crime in South Dakota.