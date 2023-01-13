SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a tumultuous few years, the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office is returning to normal with former Attorney General Marty Jackley back on the job as AG.

Jackley is back on familiar ground after being elected by voters in November. He was Attorney General from 2009 to 2019. Jackley says he’s glad to be back running the office, and there is much to do.

“It feels great, I mean it has been wonderful to see old friends obviously meet some of the new attorneys and DCI agents and really get back and work with the legislature and so I’ve enjoyed it so far,” Jackley said. “I get it’s the honeymoon phase. It’s the first week of the legislature but things are going exceptionally well right now.”

As for the future Jackley has his priorities and noted the increase in officer-involved shootings on both sides of the state.

“We need to get a grasp on violent crime in South Dakota,” Jackley said. “We need to get a grasp on drug addiction. Obviously with some of the opioid settlements coming in, we have that opportunity to address addiction through prevention, though treatment centers. The Governor has done a great job on the women’s side with the treatment and we have to put those drug dealers away.”

Jackley was sworn in Saturday and says the transition was made easier because he was able to advise the acting attorney general in the weeks after the November election.

Jackley is filling four open attorney positions and eight positions in the DCI.

He hopes to be up to full staff in a few months.