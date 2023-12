SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is asking the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms or ATF to drop a proposed civil liability rule on firearm sales.

The new rule would make any individual who sells a firearm for profit liable to civil, administrative, and criminal penalties.

Jackley and other state attorney generals claim the rule violates the Second Amendment.

Jackley says the rule is an attempt to drive up the cost of firearms for lawful citizens.