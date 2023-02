SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former Sioux Falls physician and lawmaker John ‘Jack’ Billion died Saturday night.

An obituary states the 83-year-old passed away with his family by his side last at Avera McKennan Hospital.

Billion was an orthopedic surgeon in Sioux Falls for 26 years. In 1992, he was elected as a South Dakota State Representative. In 2006, he ran as the Democratic nominee for Governor of South Dakota but lost to Mike Rounds.