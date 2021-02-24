Jack and Charlie’s Summit League Challenge gives fans a chance to compete

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League basketball championships won’t have people in the stands this year, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t show their support. USD and SDSU have found a way to keep their friendly rivalry alive.

Basketball isn’t the only kind of competition around Summit League tournament time.

The bookstores at SDSU an USD are in a showdown of their own called Jack and Charlie’s Summit League Challenge.

“I think it’s fun to see a virtual challenge, something different that we’ve never done,” USD retail operations manager Brittany Sage said.

“USD came up with it, brought it to us, we loved it, and we both just went with it,” SDSU bookstore director Amber Healy said.

But in this game, the fans are the star players.

“It’s something we dreamed up because of the changes that are happening at the Summit League related to fans and the inability for all of us to get together and compete from a fan standpoint, so we challenged SDSU and they’ve been friendly competitors on this front to join us in a challenge to see how many, basically, items we can sell,” USD vice president of enrollment, marketing, and university relations Scott Pohlson said.

Each item sold, no matter the cost, represents a Summit League seat on a virtual scoreboard.

“I think it helps them feel involved even though they’re not there in person or maybe in the state of South Dakota,” Healy said.

The challenge to see which side can rack up the most points runs until March 9th.

“Having everyone engaged, even though we can’t be there, is just a great idea,” Healy said.

“I think we’re both great schools and we’re all just in this together,” Sage said.

Any purchases made at the on-campus or downtown locations and online count toward the challenge.

Click here to keep track of which university is in the lead.