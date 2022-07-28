SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department and Fire Rescue are stepping behind the counter to make blizzards for Miracle Treat Day.

“I’ve always wanted to make a blizzard,” Jon Thum, Sioux Falls Police Chief said.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Fessler went head to head making blizzards at Dairy Queen for Miracle Treat Day.

The pair worked alongside employees with every scoop, pour and flip raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network.

“It’s a great cause, one we can all get behind and I hope they see community rallies together and supports causes like this and works together to make a difference,” Thum said.

“Being a part of these events you know they are special things for us. We’ve had firefighters whose children had to use these services so it’s near and dear to us,” Fessler said.

After making blizzards the two participated in a friendly “blizzard eating contest”…

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Fessler participate in Blizzard eating contest.

With Chief Thum as the victor.

“I get brain freezes a lot from ice cream so there was some pain that came along with it,” Thum said.

The Executive Director for the Sanford Health Foundation says the annual event is expected to bring in over 100 thousand dollars which will go to local families.

“All of our local Dairy Queens come on board and participate in Miracle Treat Day and like I said raise well over 100K dollars and that goes a really long way as to be able to help local families that are facing diseases and diagnoses,” Erin Sanderson, Executive Director for the Sanford Health Foundation said.

For every Blizzard Treat sold on Miracle Treat Day, one dollar will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network where all the money stays local.