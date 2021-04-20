‘It’s what should happen,’ Sioux Falls business owner says following guilty verdict in Chauvin trial

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People around the world watched as the Derek Chauvin verdict was read Tuesday afternoon, including many people in South Dakota.

“I was relieved more than anything. When I saw the verdict come down, I was just relieved because there are a lot of communities that are going to be in much better condition because that verdict came down,” Sioux Falls activist Vaney Hariri said.

Former President Barack Obama says the jury did the right thing. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to address the nation later Tuesday evening.

Hariri says he wants people to keep this message in mind.

“One of the things that I think is a misconception for people is… there’s some people that are really excited about this. But I think a misconception for people is that this is somehow a win. It’s not a win; it’s what should happen,” Hariri said.

Local activists say the verdict is an important step in building trust with the justice system, but recent police shootings show the work is far from over.