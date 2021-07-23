‘It’s what Miller does’: Community comes together to paint house for man battling stage four brain cancer

MILLER, S.D. (KELO) — It’s one of the best things about living in South Dakota — when something goes wrong in a small town, people come together to help. That’s exactly what happened in Miller.

In December, doctors diagnosed Scott Teason with stage four brain cancer. One of the things on his to do list was painting their home, but he never got around to it. With help from a grant and people around the community, that project is now complete.

Every 19 days, Scott Teason travels to Dallas, Texas for glioblastoma treatments.

“So far things seem good. Treatments are working. The brain scans are coming back clean,” Scott said.

But it’s a cancer without a cure, so people in Miller are doing what they can to help.

“The wrestling club and the community joined together and donated their time and all the equipment and helped scrape the house and then painted it,” Scott said.

Kecia Beranek runs a nonprofit that’s devoted to improving the Miller economy. She helped the Teason family apply for a grant to pay for the paint. They started the project on July 5.

“We had to scrape the entire house. We had to caulk it, prime it, cover windows and then we painted it, and we painted it again and then we did the trim. A lot of blood, sweat and tears into this place, but it was fun too,” Beranek said.

Over 30 volunteers came out to help for the week-long project. All of the supplies to finish the job were donated by people around the community.

“I’ve always said to them, what every they need to do, I’m there to help and this was a great opportunity, especially since I’ve had some practice with painting,” volunteer Drake Bachmeier.

The finished product is a gift not only for a family in need, but for everyone who helped.

“It’s what Miller does, honestly. I mean, the people of Miller, no matter what someone is going through, they’re here to help no matter what. They’re just here to help always. It’s just really a cool feeling to be a part of something this great,” volunteer Darcy Pugh said.

“It has just been like a great big warm hug from the community. It’s truly a blessing for us and we hopefully be able to pay it forward one day,” Scott’s wife Trisha Teason said.

If you would like to see more photos of the house, visit the Miller, SD Facebook page.