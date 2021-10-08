‘It’s time to go’: 121 Vietnam veterans ready for Midwest Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Midwest Honor Flight is set to take off Saturday morning with 121 Vietnam veterans onboard. They’re heading to Washington D.C. to see their memorials.

Veterans are eagerly waiting for Saturday’s Midwest Honor Flight to Washington D.C. This is the second flight of this fall.

“It’s going to be great. It’s going to be great. I love just the thought of it. I was suppose to go last year, but COVID hit, so I’ve been waiting and waiting, so I’m happy to go on,” Ed Harmdierks said.

“I was excited. I’d been waiting almost four years for the call, and it’s time to go,” Marvin Duin said.

Harmdierks was a part of the Navy and stationed on land during the Vietnam war.

“I lost friends over there and I wanted to go see Arlington and that’s the basic reason. I wanted to go to Arlington for them,” he said.

Lyle Savey was also in the Navy with the “seabees” and on a ship during Vietnam. He was excited when he got the call to go on Midwest Honor Flight.

“I was pretty tickled about it, because I have never been that far east, and I’ve had two neighbors that were in Vietnam that got killed, and I’m kind of anxious to see the wall, and yeah, it’s going to be a good experience,” he said.

Marvin Duin served in the Navy on a repair ship during that time. He is also looking forward to seeing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

“I just want to see the way they’ve got them crosses lined up at the cemetery and how the layout is. And the Vietnam wall, I got a name there I want to look up,” he said.

Duin says he has been nervous in anticipation for this trip.

“Oh, I probably won’t sleep until tomorrow night,” he said with a laugh.

The flight takes off around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

KELOLAND’s Carter Schmidt will also be on the trip and will bring you coverage throughout the day on Twitter and KELOLAND.com.