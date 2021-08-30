‘It’s stressful thinking about what you can and can’t do as an individual’: Sioux Falls man’s daughter stuck in Louisiana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)—The Gulf Coast has the country’s attention and concern, with Hurricane Ida bringing floodwaters and power failures to the region.

“It’s stressful thinking about what you can and can’t do as an individual,” Rundale Dobson of Sioux Falls said.

Dobson’s daughter Corlissa lives in Jefferson Parish just across the Mississippi River from New Orleans. She’s stuck there.

“She’s okay right now, the power is out, but so far, well she has to use her car to charge her phone, but other than that so far things are okay,” Dobson said.

He says his daughter has food and water. But for her and many others, these are trying times.

“It’s going to be a struggle right now because there’s nothing, you don’t have any power, and if you wanted to do something, you can’t get it, and it’s a terrible situation to be up here and not be, not to be there to help, but it’s even stressful to know if anything goes wrong that you don’t have that long arm to just reach out and grab,” Dobson said.

But he can still communicate with her and confirm that she’s okay.

“That’s the blessing, to know that she can talk back and I can talk to her, and we can talk with each other, and if anything was anything, she can tell me,” Dobson said.