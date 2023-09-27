SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Hundreds of people gathered at the Washington Pavilion for the kickoff of its 25th season of shows.

After months of preparing, the Washington Pavilion began its 25th season with Beetlejuice, and, as the main character says… It’s Showtime!

“We are so excited to kick off our 25th season with Beetlejuice. It is just a funny, outrageous show. And it’s a great way to start our season,” said Kerri DeGraff, Chief Operating Officer.

“It’s been a wonderful start. We have a record number of subscribers for this season.”

The Washington Pavilion has sold over 9000 tickets since the show began and they’re expecting to sell more as the show continues on.

Jim Mathis has been a show subscriber for over 15 years. He and his wife attended the opening performance last night.

“I was amazed at how many people came dressed for the occasion. You know, you saw lots of black and white stripes, you saw lots of people wearing bright green. You saw people with things in their hair, of course, you know, I didn’t have that. But it was it was crazy. Just how people really, they were into it. They were really fired up for the show,” Mathis said.

This year’s performances include Aladdin, Pretty Woman, To Kill a Mockingbird and others, something DeGraff says will bring thousands of attendees throughout the season.

“The mix of shows that we have this season are just phenomenal. There’s something for everybody and that’s what really excites me,” DeGraff said.

DeGraff says Beetlejuice is the most advanced show for special effects and set pieces to date. There are still 7 shows left, you can buy your tickets here.