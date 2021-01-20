‘It’s really important that I get to see this in my lifetime’ woman says of Vice President Harris

The swearing in of Vice President Kamala Harris made history for multiple reasons.

She’s the first woman, the first Black person, and the first person of Asian descent to hold the office.

Willette Capers spent part of her morning tuning in to the inauguration.

“Oh my goodness, I was so excited to watch that thing,” Willette Capers said.

Capers is particularly excited about the country’s new Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Knowing that she’s an HBCU grad, I’m an HBCU grad, Historically Black College or University, and to know that my vice president looks like me, not only in color but also as a woman that identifies you know as a cisgender woman, it’s really important that I get to see this in my lifetime. Not only did I have a male Black president, but I also have a vice president in my lifetime that looks like me,” Willette Capers said.

The historic moment can give hope to others.

“For so long, especially for people that look like me, women of color, we’ve been told that we can’t and she took the opportunity to prove to us, ‘No, you can. Don’t listen to what the world and society tells you,'” Capers said.

Capers says Harris is showing the sky is the limit no matter who you are.

“I hope that the little girls around the world that look like me realize that they can be everything they want to be and more,” Capers said.