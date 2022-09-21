SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — More and more families that haven’t needed help in the past are finding themselves turning to Feeding South Dakota.

Feeding South Dakota and the Good Samaritan Society are collaborating to end food insecurity which has been on the rise here in South Dakota.

Jennifer Stensaas with Feeding South Dakota says 20-30 percent more families are turning to their mobile food pantry. That adds up to 10-12 thousand more households.

“We know that our families are struggling with inflation, with the rising costs in groceries, it’s really affecting everyone,” Stensaas said.

To meet the growing need, Feeding South Dakota is doing more advocacy work.

“We are really spending time and conscious efforts to talk about hunger in our smaller communities and across the state,” Stansaas said.

Feeding South Dakota is also turning to volunteers, like this group from the Good Samaritan Society who are helping pack and distribute boxes of food.

“We at Prairie Creek wanted to figure out a way we could serve and give back to the community that has supported us all these years and Feeding South Dakota not only supports us here in Sioux Falls but also distributes in many locations where Good Samaritan serves,” said Alecia O’Neill, Administrator at Good Samaritan Society Praire Creek.

“Not everyone has all my blessings and there are so many people that need things, and it is very important to share,” said Joyce Tlustos, volunteer and resident of Good Samaritan Prairie Creek.

The Good Samaritan Society is celebrating one hundred years of service. This collaboration with Feeding South Dakota is just one of their many events this month.