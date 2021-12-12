‘It’s quite a workout’: Clearing snow from driveways and sidewalks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Saturday’s sunshine allowed people to get outside and clear away the heavy snow we got in southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

“I was fine with the brown, I was perfectly fine with it,” Keith Moller of Sioux Falls said.

“Now I’m shoveling snow that the good Mother Nature gave us,” Todd Resmen of Sioux Falls said.

“I did it in waves. I didn’t have anything else to do so I did a couple passes yesterday and then today it went quickly,” Scot Graff of Sioux Falls said.

Though the weather has stayed fairly dry so far this year, snow deep enough for a shovel or snow blower was bound to fall eventually.

“I say this is a part of life. Just count the days that it doesn’t come and when it gets here, then you deal with it,” Resmen said.

“It’s just part of the deal. It’s going to do this every year,” Moller said.

Now they’re digging out and even helping others.

“Like I said, I over-bought with my snowblower, so I felt compelled to help the neighbors,” Graff said.

“It’s quite a workout but been kind of looking forward to it, but not really. But enjoying the good weather while we had it,” Resmen said.