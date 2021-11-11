‘It’s like a miracle’: Woman reunited with cat after weeks-long journey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today, you can find Koda the cat relaxing in the house with the rest of his furry siblings. But not long ago, Koda’s owner, Brenda Patterson, thought these days were over.

It all started on September 10 when Patterson left her home to go to work. Patterson suspects Koda decided to step out of the house too.

“I came home and I couldn’t find him in the house, so I’m looking all over the house and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, Koda’s gotta be gone,'” Koda’s owner Brenda Patterson said.

Koda sightings were reported miles away in the neighborhood of a daycare one of Patterson’s daughters uses, but he was too quick to be caught on camera.

Patterson’s daughter, Cassie Thompson, had been checking the Facebook lost pet pages every day, and one day something caught her interest.

“I see this picture and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, that’s Koda.’ I saw the paws in the picture instantly,” Brenda’s daughter Cassie Thompson said.

Patterson’s daughters set some live traps in the neighborhood, and Koda was back after about seven weeks.

“I wish he could talk and tell us how he got there. Tell us what you went through,” Thompson said.

“It’s like a miracle. I didn’t think I’d ever see him again,” Patterson said.

But it turns out Patterson got even more than her cat back… The companion brought with him a message of hope.

“Never give up, I guess,” Patterson said.

Patterson says Koda was being fed for at least a few weeks in the neighborhood.

Koda didn’t have a microchip, but now Patterson is planning on getting him one.