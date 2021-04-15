‘It’s just like George Floyd all over again’: one Black student’s thoughts on the death of Daunte Wright

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter made her first court appearance Thursday. She’s charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man.

The former police chief in Brooklyn Center said during a traffic stop on Sunday that Potter mistakenly fired her handgun when she thought it was her taser.

That all happened as Derek Chauvin’s trial continues in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd.

“There is nothing I can say or do that will bring Daunte back or ease your grief, but I promise you this, his death will not go in vain,” Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliot said.

Just thirty minutes away from Brooklyn Center is Woodbury, Minnesota, where Augustana Sophomore Mekhi Moore grew up.

“Of course, it’s kind of like sad, and again, disappointing to see it in my home state because obviously when it comes to police brutality, it’s everywhere,” Moore said. “It’s not just Minnesota, but right now we’re seeing it exclusively from Minnesota.”

As the country watches the Derek Chauvin trial, Moore says it’s disappointing to see another Black person killed by a police officer.

“You know, it’s frustrating because, you know, we want to see change and we want to see reform, but obviously it’s like, we’re still back to the starting point,” Moore said. “I feel like it’s George Floyd all over again.”

As a Black man, Moore says he’s had to have tough conversations with his family about how to stay safe if he ever gets pulled over.

“Those interactions are always scary, I guess, but obviously, for me, if I know I’m in the wrong then obviously I accept it, but again, it’s also, again, a safety issue,” he said. “So, getting out of that situation as quick as possible. So again, I’m always aware of my surroundings when driving, making sure I’m going at least under the speed limit and just being aware of, you know, where cops are on the streets and whether they’re going to hit a U-turn and what not. That’s always been on my mind.”

Moore now has two questions on his mind.

“When are we going to see that change? When are we going to see that police reform,” Moore said.

In Minneapolis, former police officer Derek Chauvin said in court today he would not testify in his defense in the death of George Floyd. Closing arguments are set to begin Monday morning and then the jury will deliberate on the case.