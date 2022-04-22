SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is Earth Day, a day set aside to bring awareness to keeping our environment clean.

On Monday, the city of Sioux Falls will begin its annual cleanup in a couple of neighborhoods with Project Nice and Keep, and as we found out a lot of people are getting ready.

Whether it’s old office furniture, box springs or even a giant teddy bear, people in the Terrace Park neighborhood are getting rid of it.

Jessica Jones is tossing out some old cupboards.

“Also getting rid of the kitchen sink, I like to say we’re getting rid of everything, including the kitchen sink,” Jones said.

Josh Reiter looks forward to Project Nice and Keep because it saves him a trip to the landfill and saves him money.

“You know the mattresses and box springs, they are like $20 at the dump to get rid of them,” Reiter said.

If you live in one of the two designated areas for Project Nice and Keep, make sure you have your items on the boulevard by Monday morning at 8 o’clock, because…

“When the crews come through, they’ll pick up whatever you have there, but we are not going to circle back,” Environmental Health Manager Dominic Miller said.

Come Monday, it’ll be all hands on deck.

“We’ll have close to 80 volunteers and when I say 80 volunteers we actually pull city employees from other departments, so we might have librarians out there, people from finance and they’ll actually be picking stuff up off the curb,” Public Works Director Dustin Hansen said.

While the city says it’ll take just about anything, there are a few items they won’t take; household garbage, and hazardous waste like old paint cans and old TVs.

“The biggest thing is to kind of separate the items, so if you’re putting appliances out, put them in one area, tires in one area, mattresses in one area; try and stack the mattresses, if you have a couple of them and any other debris just stack it in a pile,” Hansen said.

Piles that will surely include all kinds of c&$p, well you get the picture.

“I love it I’m able to get rid of stuff I can’t get out in the garbage,” Jones said.

Something to keep in mind — it’s illegal to go picking through other people’s items.