SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After more than 40 years in business, Apple Tree plans to close all four of its Sioux Falls locations.

For parents and workers, the news came as a surprise. And for a community already dealing with a child care crisis, it’s just more proof that something needs to change.

Katie Uecker has two children who attend Apple Tree.

After a sleepless night, she says she has spent hours, both crying and researching, trying to find another day care for her children.

Uecker took the day off from work, in an attempt to find a new day care for her kids as soon as possible.

“The affordable options are so, so limited that I’m there’s a lot of uncertainty right now for what we’re going to do and how that’s going to look for myself and our family,” says mother Katie Uecker.

Finding an affordable daycare isn’t easy. Finding one with openings is even more challenging.

“They’re being flooded with calls, emails, applications and trying to figure out internally how they’re going to be able to help and take on more kids,” says Uecker.

Apple Tree is the only daycare Uecker’s children have ever known. She worries the transition will not be easy.

“It means tearing away my kids from teachers they love, from their classmates. They love their friends. I’ve built relationships with all these teachers over the past three years. I trust them completely. They’re like a second family for us,” says Uecker.

It’s a change Uecker never thought her family would have to make.

“And when you find a place that you trust and enjoy like that and then have it taken away from you so suddenly, it’s heartbreaking,” says Uecker.

Uecker says that she won’t hear back from the daycare she’s hoping her children will go to until next week.

In the letter, Apple Tree’s executive director said the closure is because of staffing shortages, inflation and other rising costs.