SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The National Sexual Violence Resource Center estimates more than 730,000 people were raped in 2018. Even with a strong support system, recovering from that trauma is not easy for survivors.

Dawn Aspaas of Sioux Falls knows that all too well. In October 1989, Aspaas was at home with her nine-year-old daughter when two men snuck in, raped and beat Aspaas for hours — all while holding her daughter at knife-point.

“The shock of everything that happens, it’s hard for you to come out of that shock. You’re always on alert. And there are times in my life where I’m still on alert. I park underneath lights now and I make sure I know all of my surroundings and I know where I’m parked. If I’m going to go out and show a property, I make sure I’ve checked out before what it’s like. I don’t stand in front of bushes. You know, all those kinds of things that you do for safety,” Aspaas said.

In the 80s and 90s, it wasn’t common for victims to confront their offenders or speak publicly about the crime — but Aspaas did.

