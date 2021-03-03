‘It’s frustrating’: Joe Boever’s cousin on the delay of Ravnsborg impeachment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Impeachment proceedings for South Dakota’s attorney general are one step closer to being put on hold. That means Jason Ravnsborg would continue his role as the state’s highest law enforcement officer.

Ravnsborg hit and killed Joe Boever with his car last September. He claims he didn’t realize he’d killed a man until he returned to the crash scene the next morning.

Wednesday the House State Affairs Committee voted unanimously to wait until after Ravnsborg’s three misdemeanor charges make their way through the court system to decide whether to move forward with the process.

It’s been six months since the crash that killed Joe Boever on the shoulder of a Hyde County highway, and his family is still waiting for some kind of closure.

“It’s frustrating. Jason Ravnsborg isn’t going to take responsibility for his own actions. He’s not going to resign. He’ll remain in office until he’s impeached, or until he’s, quite frankly, defeated in an election,” Nick Nemec, the cousin of Joe Boever, said.

Right now, the possibility of impeachment is on hold, until after the Attorney General’s charges make their way through the court system.

Once that happens, the House of Representatives ‘may evaluate whether articles of impeachment are necessary and proceed accordingly.’ Nick Nemec worries it may not happen at all.

“If it had said the Legislature ‘shall’ take up these proceedings, at a later date, that would be a little more comfort because ‘shall’ is a much stronger word than ‘may’,'” Nemec said.

When Nemec testified in front of the House State Affairs Committee today, he brought a jade plant that his cousin, Joe Boever, had given his wife. He says Boever grew jade plants and often gave them as gifts to friends and family.

“Sounds like if you kind of take care of them, don’t baby them to much, they’ll live forever. And through his jade plants, Joe’s memory will live forever in our family,” Nemec said.

Joe, even though he’s just an average guy, left a legacy. His plants and the good memories people had of him being helpful, being a good citizen. Nick Nemec, cousin of crash victim Joe Boever

No dates have been set yet for Ravnsborg’s criminal case.