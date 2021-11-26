‘It’s definitely gotten more expensive’: Catching up with holiday travelers on I-90

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of people are on the road this week to see loved ones for Thanksgiving. Some of them stopped at rest stop near Salem.

Ron and Stacy Edwards are on their way back to Washington state after spending time with family in Missouri for Thanksgiving.

“1,800 miles one way. Right now, I think we’re at about 3,000 miles with all the extra driving we did while we were at home, so all total it will be about a 4,000 mile drive,” Ron Edwards said.

They recently moved to Washington state from Missouri, so they decided to drive and make the most of the road trip.

“We much rather drive than fly so we can stop. We stopped in Big Sky, Montana, Deadwood, South Dakota, Little Bighorns Battlefield,” Stacey Edwards said.

“Mt. Rushmore,” Ron said.

“All about the adventure,” Stacey said.

Jody Anderson Wetzler is from Huntley, Minnesota. She was on her way to Rapid City.

“My girlfriend had ankle surgery earlier this year, and she has not been happy with her house, so I’m going out as an early Christmas present and clean it for her,” she said.

Anderson Wetzler says the drive has been pretty smooth.

“I am going 65 and hoping that I keep my 24.2 miles per gallon going, because I am trying to be economical with gas,” she said. “Prices are kind of sucky to be honest with you. Road conditions are great today. It was colder in Minnesota when I left, and it’s supposed to be warming as I go further west.”

Lanny and Dianne Sik are from the Marshall, Minnesota area. They were on their way to Gregory for a Thanksgiving gathering. Lanny compared this year’s gas prices to last year.

“This year, what did we just spend? $50?” Lanny said.

Almost $50,” Dianne said.

Ron and Stacy Edwards noticed a big difference in gas prices while traveling.

“We were paying $2.99 a gallon in Missouri, but in Washington state, much higher in Washington State,” Ron said.

“$3.99, so it’s a dollar difference,” Stacey said.

“Back in Missouri it was costing us about 33 bucks or so to fill it up. Washington State, it was over 50 bucks in places, so it’s definitely gotten more expensive for sure,” Ron said.