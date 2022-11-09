SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The Transformation Project has been working the last two years to provide outfits for transgender kids and adults.

Now the organization has expanded to a new location. In the two years since Stephanie Marty started Marty’s Closet…

“We’re just here to help people survive on a day-to-day basis,” Marty said.

The free boutique has helped hundreds of transgender kids and adults find clothes that fit them in every way.

“We are just like everyone else, however, we have some very specific needs. For example, most transgender folks, specifically transgender women, can’t walk into a clothing store and find things that they like and try them on,” Marty said.

“Everyone who comes in can be able to find what they’re looking for and what their style is, because no two people have the same style. Everyone is unique in that aspect,” Kleinschmit said.

Those who come to the closet receive a week’s worth of outfits for any occasion. And now, with this new, larger location, there is more space for clients and stylists to gather.

“We always want people to know is that this is a safe place with absolutely no judgment. You don’t have to be at a certain stage of your transition before coming. You don’t have to be worried that anyone here is going to be judging you,” said Maisy Kleinschmit, Community Program Coordinator.

Those who visit Marty’s Closet go home with more than just clothing, this is a place for people to find their own style.

“It’s definitely a safe place to explore, and to really find yourself and your authentic identity,” Kleinschmit said.

You can find more information or book an appointment on the Transformation Projects website.